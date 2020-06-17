Kumar Vishwas’ important appeal to Modi critics amid India-China border row goes viral

Kumar Vishwas ’ appeal came on a day when 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a violent clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. (File pic)

India China border news, China India border: Noted Hindi poet and former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas has issued a special appeal to those targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-China border standoff. Advising such people not to publicise “internal differences” before China and attack the Prime Minister, Vishwas said that the time now is for the nation to unite in the fight against the enemy.

“Dear countrymen, the country is facing all kinds of challenges. In such difficult times, we should keep our personal beliefs and agendas aside and stand with the country!” he tweeted in Hindi.

Kumar also noted that while it is the democratic right of politicians, parties and their supporters to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi, such activities could perhaps wait till another time.

“Politicians, parties and their supporters have a democratic right to criticise BJP leader Narendra Modi. You have done this in the past and should do so in the future as well. But exposing our differences before the enemy is against the interest of the nation. At this crucial time, the entire nation should stand together with the PMO, Defence Ministry in the fight against China,” the former Aam Aadmi Party leader added.

Although Kumar didn’t name any political leader, his remarks appeared to be directed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who has been targeting the government and PM Modi over the standoff with China in the Ladakh region.

Kumar’s tweet came on a day when 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a violent clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. A PTI report said that Chinese side too suffered ‘proportionate casualties’. If television reports are to be believed, at least 43 Chinese soldiers lost their lives in the clash.