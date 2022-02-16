Kumar Vishwas drops a bomb ahead of Punjab polls, says Kejriwal supported Khalistani movement

The allegation comes just three days before Punjab goes to polls to choose a new government in what is seen as a direct contest between the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.

Former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas has alleged that party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was supportive of the Khalistani movement to make electoral gains in poll-bound Punjab and once told him that he would become the prime minister of an independent nation.

“One day, he told me he would either become chief minister (of Punjab) or the first prime minister of an independent nation (Khalistan),” said Vishwas in a video tweeted by news agency ANI.

Kumar also said that when Kejriwal discussed the “idea” of coming to power in Punjab, he objected to it but the latter said there would not be any problem.

#WATCH | Poet & former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas alleges AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was supportive of separatists in Punjab



"One day, he told me he would either become CM (of Punjab) or first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan)," Vishwas says. pic.twitter.com/5ccGs9jNn3 — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2022

“However, when I warned him that Pakistan’s ISI and other agencies across the world are funding the referendum organised by US-based Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) to decide whether Khalistan should be carved out of Punjab, he replied saying, “so what then I would become the first prime minister of an independent nation”, Vishwas said.

The allegation comes just three days before Punjab goes to polls to choose a new government in what is seen as a direct contest between the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.

The Aam Aadmi Party is confident of coming to power in Punjab and has projected Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann as its chief ministerial face. It has been cornering the Congress over inaction in sacrilege and drugs cases, while promising a slew of freebies.