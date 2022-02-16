  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kumar Vishwas drops a bomb ahead of Punjab polls, says Kejriwal supported Khalistani movement

The allegation comes just three days before Punjab goes to polls to choose a new government in what is seen as a direct contest between the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.

Written by Abhinav Gupta
Updated:
The allegation comes just three days before Punjab goes to polls to choose a new government in what is seen as a direct contest between the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.

Former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas has alleged that party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was supportive of the Khalistani movement to make electoral gains in poll-bound Punjab and once told him that he would become the prime minister of an independent nation.

“One day, he told me he would either become chief minister (of Punjab) or the first prime minister of an independent nation (Khalistan),” said Vishwas in a video tweeted by news agency ANI.

Kumar also said that when Kejriwal discussed the “idea” of coming to power in Punjab, he objected to it but the latter said there would not be any problem.

“However, when I warned him that Pakistan’s ISI and other agencies across the world are funding the referendum organised by US-based Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) to decide whether Khalistan should be carved out of Punjab, he replied saying, “so what then I would become the first prime minister of an independent nation”, Vishwas said.

The allegation comes just three days before Punjab goes to polls to choose a new government in what is seen as a direct contest between the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.

The Aam Aadmi Party is confident of coming to power in Punjab and has projected Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann as its chief ministerial face. It has been cornering the Congress over inaction in sacrilege and drugs cases, while promising a slew of freebies.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.