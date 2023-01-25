Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sudha Murty, Mulayam Singh Yadav among 106 Padma Award winners

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sudha Murty, Mulayam Singh Yadav, late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, actor Raveena Tandon were among 106 Padma Award winners this year. According to the official statement, the President of India has approved the conferment of the prestigious awards. The development comes ahead of the Republic Day celebrations tomorrow.

The Padma Award list for the year 2023 includes 91 Padma Shri, 6 Padma Vibhushan and 9 Padma Bhushan. The final list also consists of seven individuals, who have been awarded posthumously. The list also includes two NRIs. Of the total 106 winners, 19 of them are women. Samajwadi Party patriarch (late) Mulayam Singh Yadav, Medical pioneer Dilip Mahalanabis, better known for his work for ORS are among those, who have been awarded the Padma Vibhushan.

Apart from ex-Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, the country’s second highest civilian award has also been conferred upon tabla maestro Zakir Hussain and former UPA Minister SM Krishna.