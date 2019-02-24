Kulgam encounter: Gun-fight breaks out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Kulgam encounter: According to the officials, the militants opened fire on security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun-battle.
Kulgam encounter: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Turigam area of Kulgam district following information about the presence of some militants there, a police official said. He said the militants opened fire on security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun-battle. There were no reports of any casualty on either side so far, the official said.
Further details awaited
