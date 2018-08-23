Kuldip Nayar, veretran journalist, author passes away at 95

Kuldip Nayar

Eminent journalist Kuldip Nayar has passed away. He was 95. According to report, Nayar died at a hospital in the national capital last night. Apart from being a towering personality in India’s journalism, Nayar was a scholar and writer of several books.

Nayar breathed his last at around 12.30 AM at Escorts Hospital, his elder son Sudhir Nayyar said. He is survived by his wife and two sons. Nayar's last rites will be performed at Lodhi crematorium this afternoon. Nayar, who was also a human rights activist, served as High Commissioner to the UK in 1990 and was also nominated to the Rajya Sabha. A syndicated columnist, he has written several books including "Beyond the Lines" and "India after Nehru".

Prime Minister Naredra Modi has expressed condolences over his death. “Kuldip Nayar was an intellectual giant of our times. Frank and fearless in his views, his work spanned across many decades. His strong stand against the Emergency, public service and commitment to a better India will always be remembered. Saddened by his demise. My condolences,” tweeted PM Modi.

Recently PM Modi had lauded Nayar’s “role” during the Emergency era. BJP president Amit Shah had also met Nayar and discussed several “transformative initiatives” of the Narendra Modi government with him as part of his party’s “Contact for Support” campaign.