Local BJP leader eulogises Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar in front page newspaper ad on Independence Day

Kuldeep Singh Sengar newspaper ad: Despite facing serious charges, Unnao rape accused Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar remains a hero for some. A front page Independence Day greeting published in a local daily featured the now expelled MLA. Shockingly, Kuldeep Sengar’s photo on the front page of a top Hindi daily appeared along with the pictures of PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

When asked about the photo of a rape accused leader being published alongwith the PM and Home Minister, the defiant local BJP leader who had placed the advertisement said there was no harm in it as Sengar was still their MLA. “He is MLA of our area that is why his photo is there. Till the time he is our MLA his photo can be put,” Unnao Nagar Panchayat Chairman Anuj Kumar Dixit told news agency ANI.

Sengar is facing trial for allegedly raping a minor girl in Unnao in 2017. He was arrested last year after the Yogi Adityanath government drew intense criticism for its lackadaisical approach in the case. Earlier this week, a Delhi court ruled that being a legislator Senger must be tried as a public servant. The court also modified the charges framed against him.

Sengar, a four-time MLA who represents Bangarmau in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, now faces a minimum punishment of 10 years. The maximum punishment is life imprisonment.

He was arrested in April last year. The former BJP leader, however, has denied all charges levelled against him and claimed that he is being falsely framed in the case. “Allegations against me are part of political conspiracy against me,” he had told reporters while being taken from UP’s Sitapur jail to Delhi.

The Supreme Court had transferred the high-profile case, which is now being probed by the CBI, to a Delhi court earlier this month. CJI Ranjan Gogoi had also asked the trial to be completed within 45 days.