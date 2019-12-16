Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Singh Sengar convicted, quantum of sentence to be announced tomorrow

Kuldeep Singh Sengar is a prime accused in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

Unnao rape case verdict: Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was today convicted on charges of abduction and rape of a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao in 2017. Sengar, formerly associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party, has been found guilty under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 5(c) of the POCSO Act by Delhi’s Tis Hazari court. The court has, however, acquitted another accused Shashi Singh. Arguments on the sentencing to held on Tuesday.

The incident occurred two years ago when the woman was kidnapped and raped by Sengar. The court had also framed charges against co-accused Shashi Singh in the case. However, District Judge Dharmesh Sharma acquitted Singh of all charges due to lack of evidence.

Following the charges, four-time MLA Sengar was expelled by the BJP.

Earlier in August, the court had framed charges against Kuldeep Singh Sengar and Shashi Singh under Sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel for marriage), 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. For such offences, a person can get a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

The case was heard on a day-to-day basis from August 5 after it was transferred to Delhi from a court in Lucknow on the directions of the Supreme Court. The apex court intervened after the vehicle of the rape survivor was hit by a truck while the girl was on her way to visit her uncle in jail. The girl was with her mother and aunts. In the accident, the girl lost two of her aunts. The incident sparked massive outrage with people urging the top court to ensure justice.