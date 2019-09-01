Kulbhushan Jadhav to get consular access tomorrow: Pakistan Foreign Ministry

Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry on Sunday that Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav will get Consular access on September 2 (Monday). “Consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav will be provided tomorrow, in line with Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, International Court of Justice (ICJ) judgement & the laws of Pakistan,” Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said in a tweet.

Jadhav, a former naval officer, has been lodged in a Pakistan jail after he was sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court in April 2017 on charges of spying.

India had been asking for consular access to Jadhav. However, Pakistan continuously denied forcing New Delhi to take the matter to ICJ.

Earlier in July, the ICJ ruled in India’s favour and asked Pakistan to provide consular access to Jadhav. The ICJ found Pakistan guilty of violating Article 36 of the Vienna Convention. It also asked Pakistan to conduct an effective review and reconsideration the conviction and sentence of Jadhav.

“Pakistan is under an obligation to provide, by means of its own choosing, effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Mr. Jadhav, so as to ensure that full weight is given to the effect of the violation of the rights set forth in Article 36 of the Vienna Convention,” the ICJ said in its order passed on July 17.

At ICJ, while India had raised questions on the functioning of Pakistan’s notorious military courts, Pakistan had asked the World Court to “dismiss or declare inadmissible” India’s claim for relief to Jadhav. ICJ did not comment on Pakistan’s claims that Jadhav is a spy. India maintained that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy and has been wrongly framed.