Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Live: Indian Deputy High Commissioner to meet Jadhav today after Pakistan grants consular access

Kulbhushan Jadhav Consular Access Live Updates: India has accepted consular access offered by Pakistan to Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian national who was awarded death sentence by a Pakistani military court without a fair trial, officials said on Monday morning. India has maintained that Jadhav, 49, was a Navy officer, and was abducted from Iran by Pakistan and charged for espionage and terrorism. A military court had sentenced him to death in April 2017 following which India filed an appeal at the International Court of Justice. The ICJ in July ordered a stay on the hanging of Jadhav and asked Pakistan to grant consular access to the Indian national in accordance with the Vienna Convention of 1963.
A PTI report said on Monday that India’s Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad Gaurav Ahluwalia will meet Jadhav today. Pakistan had on Saturday agreed to grant consular access to Jadhav on Monday in line with the ICJ verdict. The Indian officials, a PTI report said, have expressed hope that Islamabad will ensure the right atmosphere for a free, fair, meaningful and effective meeting in keeping with the letter and spirit of the ICJ orders.
Highlights
News agency ANI reported that India's Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan, Gaurav Ahluwalia has reached Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to meet Kulbhushan Jadhav. Earlier this morning, India accepted Pakistan's offer of consular access to Jadhav. The offer from Pakistan comes after a month of the ICJ verdict.
