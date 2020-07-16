India to get second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav today: Reports

In 2019, the International Court of Justice had directed Islamabad to review the death sentence handed to Jadhav by its military court.

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pakistan on Thursday granted consular access to Indian citizen Kulbhushan Jadhav, news agency ANI reported citing officials at the Pakistan Foreign Office. Two Indian officials are currently at the Pakistan foreign office, ANI reported citing Pakistan media. The access to Jadhav, the second in as many years, comes just ahead of the July 20 deadline for him to file a review petition. In 2019, the International Court of Justice had directed Islamabad to review the death sentence handed to Jadhav by its military court. The top international court had also directed Pakistan to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Following the directions from the ICJ, Pakistan granted first consular access to Jadhav in September 2019. India’s Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad Gaurav Ahluwalia had then met Jadhav at a sub-jail in Islamabad. But the meeting happened in the presence of Pakistan officials.

This time, India had asked for uninterrupted and unimpeded meeting with retired Indian Navy officer Jadhav, according to reports.

