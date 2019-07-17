Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Sushma Swaraj first to react to ICJ verdict, terms it a great win for India

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj hailed the decision of the global court and said the verdict shall bring much needed relief to Jadhav’s family.

Sushma Swaraj reacts to ICJ verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav: Soon after International Court of Justice (ICJ) pronounced its verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Wednesday, affirming his right to consular access and ordering a stay on his execution, former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj hailed the decision of the global court and said the verdict shall bring much needed relief to Jadhav’s family.

I wholeheartedly welcome the verdict of International Court of Justice in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav. It is a great victory for India. /1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 17, 2019

It was during Swaraj’s tenure as the External Affairs Minister that India pursued its case against the conviction of Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, in Pakistan on charges of spying. Swaraj was instrumental in building pressure on Pakistan in Jadhav’s case. After over two years of his detention, Jadhav was allowed to meet his mother and wife at the heavily guarded foreign ministry in Islamabad in December 2017.

In a series of tweets, Swaraj thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his initiative to take Jadhav’s case before the ICJ. She also hailed Justice Harish Salve for presenting India’s case before ICJ “very effectively and successfully”. “I hope the verdict will provide the much needed solace to the family members of Kulbhushan Jadhav,” she tweeted.

In a major relief to India, the ICJ pronounced its decision to review its conviction and sentencing of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh also reacted to the ICJ verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav, clearly stating that Pakistan violated the Vienna Convention by not granting consular access to him. Singh termed the verdict a great win for India.

Meanwhile, celebrations broke out in Mumbai, Jadhav’s hometown, in his family who hoped that the verdict would pave way for his safe return eventually.