Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pakistan’s adjournment plea citing counsel’s illness turned down by ICJ

By: | Published: February 19, 2019 4:12 PM

The four-day hearing in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the UN court began on Monday. Both India and Pakistan have been given two days each to present their arguments.

A day after India put Pakistan on the mat at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, Pakistan on Tuesday moved an adjournment notice citing illness of its lawyer. However, Pakistan’s plea for adjournment was cancelled by the 10-member UN’s top court.

After ICJ rejected Pakistan’s plea, Pakistan’s Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan began submitting his argument in the case.

On Monday, Harish Salve, who was representing India, based his argument on two issues – violation of Vienna Convention on consular access and the process of resolution. He said that the trial of Jadhav by a Pakistani military court did not meet the minimum standards of due process and requested the top court to declare arrest of the Indian national unlawful.

A Pakistani military court had awarded capital punishment to Jadhav (48), a former Indian Navy officer, on charges of espionage without conducting free and fair trial. According to Pakistan’s claim, he was arrested from Balochistan province in March 2016. He had entered the country from Iran illegally with an intention to spy.

However, India has been maintaining that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran by Pakistani officials and prosecuted wrongly. The hearing at the ICJ comes at a time when tension between India and Pakistan have reached a new level following Pulwama terror attack that left at least 40 CRPF jawans dead.

