Kulbhushan Jadhav case: ICJ to deliver its verdict today

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is set to deliver its verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case between India and Pakistan. Jadhav was handed a death sentence by a Pakistani military court, but India argued that the judgement was based on an ‘extracted confession’.

Jadhav, a retired Navy officer, was arrested on March 3, 2016. Pakistan informed India of the arrest on March 25. Jadhav was sentenced to death in April 2017 on charges of ‘espionage and terrorism’. India approached the ICJ on May 8, 2017 citing ‘violations’ under the provisions of the Vienna Convention. India claimed that Pakistan had repeatedly turned down their request to grant consular access to Jadhav.

On Wednesday evening, at 6.30 pm, President of the Court Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf will deliver the verdict at a public sitting held in the Peace Palace in The Hague, Netherlands.

A 15-member bench of the international court had reserved its decision in the high-profile case on February after hearing arguments from both India and Pakistan.

Pakistan claimed that they have fully contested before the ICJ. “Pakistan was hoping for the best and would accept the decision of ICJ,” Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal was quoted as saying by state-run Associated Press of Pakistan.

India was represented by Harish Salve in the case, and based its case on two issues – breach of Vienna Convention on consular access and the process of resolution.

Salve had argued that Pakistan had based the case against Jadhav on an ‘extracted confession’ and asked the UN Court to annul Jadhav’s death sentence.

Pakistan on the other hand, claims that Jadhav is an Indian ‘spy’ who they arrested when he was trying to enter the country from Iran on March 3, 2016. Pakistan also says that they denied consular access to New Delhi as that could result in India getting the information that its ‘spy’ had gathered.

India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran by the Pakistan security forces when he had gone there for a business trip, after he had retired from the Navy.