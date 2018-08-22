​​​
  3. Kulbhushan Jadhav case: International Court of Justice sets February 2019 for hearing, says report

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: International Court of Justice sets February 2019 for hearing, says report

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hear for a week in February the case of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on spying charges, according to a media report today.

By: | Islamabad | Published: August 22, 2018 5:22 PM
Kulbhushan Jadhav, kulbhushan jadhav latest news, kulbhushan jadhav news, Pakistan claim that its security forces arrested Jadhav from its Balochistan province in March, 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran.(Photo Source: PTI)

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hear for a week in February the case of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on spying charges, according to a media report today. Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by the military court in April last year.

Pakistan claim that its security forces arrested Jadhav from its Balochistan province in March 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran. India denies all charges. India moved the ICJ in May last year against the verdict. The ICJ halted Jadhav’s execution on India’s appeal pending the final verdict by it. Geo TV citing sources said the world court will hear the case daily for a week in February next year. In its submission, Pakistan had stated that Jadhav is not an ordinary person as he had entered the country with the intent of spying and carrying out sabotage activities

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top