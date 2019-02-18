Kulbhushan Jadhav case LIVE: India, Pakistan to face off at ICJ amid fresh strains over Pulwama attack

  1. Home
By: | Updated:Feb 18, 2019 11:57 am

Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Hearing Live Updates: Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested in 2016 by Pakistan for alleged espionage. He was awarded death sentence by a military court without free and fair trial.

Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Hearing, Public Hearing in Kulbhushan Jadhav CaseKulbhushan Jadhav hearing LIVE: ICJ resumes hearing today

Kulbhushan Jadhav Case ICJ Hearing Live Updates: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will resume the public hearing in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, an Indian national arrested in Pakistan for alleged espionage in 2016, on Monday. The hearing comes at a time when tensions are running high between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack that left 40 CRPF personnel dead.

According to a PTI report, while India is expected to push its point at the ICJ on Monday, Pakistan will be allowed to make its submissions on Tuesday (February 19). During today’s hearing, New Delhi is expected to argue on humanitarian grounds. Indian has alleged that Pakistan was breaking international rules and human rights laws by not allowing consular access to Jadhav. India will then file its reply next day with Pakistan making its closing submissions on February 21.

While Harish Salve will represent India in the case at The Hague, the English Queen’s Counsel Khawar Qureshi will argue for Pakistan.

 

Live Blog

11:57 (IST)18 Feb 2019
Why Pakistan rejected India’s plea for consular access to Jadhav?

Pakistan had rejected India’s plea for consular access to Jadhav at the ICJ. Islamabad had argued that New Delhi wants the access to get the information gathered by its spy. However, Pakistan facilitated a meeting of Jadhav with his mother and wife in Islamabad on December 25, 2017.

11:50 (IST)18 Feb 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case ICJ Hearing Live Updates: India says Jadhav atrested from Iran

India has always maintained that Kulbhushan Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy. India had approached the ICJ for egregious violation of the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963, by Pakistan in Jadhav’s case.

11:49 (IST)18 Feb 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav case hearing Live Updates: Pakistan's argument

According to Pakistan claim, its security forces arrested Kulbhushan Jadhav from restive Balochistan province on March 3, 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran.

India will ask the United Nations' top court to give consular access to Jadhav who was arrested from Balochistan province and sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court without conducting a free and fair trial. The execution order was, however, put on hold by a 10-member bench of the ICJ on May 18, 2017. Last week, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said that New Delhi will take all steps required to bring Jadhav back. Pakistan, on its part, said that it is fully prepared with strongest evidence and it is committed to implement the decision of the ICJ in the case.
