Kulbhushan Jadhav case LIVE: India, Pakistan to face off at ICJ amid fresh strains over Pulwama attack

Kulbhushan Jadhav hearing LIVE: ICJ resumes hearing today

Kulbhushan Jadhav Case ICJ Hearing Live Updates: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will resume the public hearing in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, an Indian national arrested in Pakistan for alleged espionage in 2016, on Monday. The hearing comes at a time when tensions are running high between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack that left 40 CRPF personnel dead.

According to a PTI report, while India is expected to push its point at the ICJ on Monday, Pakistan will be allowed to make its submissions on Tuesday (February 19). During today’s hearing, New Delhi is expected to argue on humanitarian grounds. Indian has alleged that Pakistan was breaking international rules and human rights laws by not allowing consular access to Jadhav. India will then file its reply next day with Pakistan making its closing submissions on February 21.

While Harish Salve will represent India in the case at The Hague, the English Queen’s Counsel Khawar Qureshi will argue for Pakistan.