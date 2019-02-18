Kulbhushan Jadhav case LIVE: India, Pakistan to face off at ICJ amid fresh strains over Pulwama attack

Kulbhushan Jadhav Case ICJ Hearing Live Updates: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will resume the public hearing in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, an Indian national arrested in Pakistan for alleged espionage in 2016, on Monday. The hearing comes at a time when tensions are running high between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack that left 40 CRPF personnel dead.
According to a PTI report, while India is expected to push its point at the ICJ on Monday, Pakistan will be allowed to make its submissions on Tuesday (February 19). During today’s hearing, New Delhi is expected to argue on humanitarian grounds. Indian has alleged that Pakistan was breaking international rules and human rights laws by not allowing consular access to Jadhav. India will then file its reply next day with Pakistan making its closing submissions on February 21.
While Harish Salve will represent India in the case at The Hague, the English Queen’s Counsel Khawar Qureshi will argue for Pakistan.
Pakistan had rejected India’s plea for consular access to Jadhav at the ICJ. Islamabad had argued that New Delhi wants the access to get the information gathered by its spy. However, Pakistan facilitated a meeting of Jadhav with his mother and wife in Islamabad on December 25, 2017.
India has always maintained that Kulbhushan Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy. India had approached the ICJ for egregious violation of the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963, by Pakistan in Jadhav’s case.
According to Pakistan claim, its security forces arrested Kulbhushan Jadhav from restive Balochistan province on March 3, 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran.