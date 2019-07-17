  1. Home
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Hearing: ICJ to decide on Indian national’s death sentence awarded by Pak court today

Updated:Jul 17, 2019 2:55:00 pm

Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Verdict Today: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is set to deliver its verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case. A Pakistani military court had awarded death sentence to him.

Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Hearing, Kulbhushan Jadhav Case VerdictPakistan claims that Kulbhushan Jadhav is an Indian ‘spy’. (Express Photo)

ICJ Hearing on Kulbhushan Jadhav Case LIVE Updates: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague, Netherlands, is slated to deliver its verdict in the contentious case of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav who has been awarded death sentence by a Pakistani military court. Pakistan has claimed that Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, was involved in espionage and assisting terror activities on its soil, a charge which has been rebuked by India repeatedly.

Jadhav, 49, was pronounced guilty in April, 2017 following a closed-door hearing. India moved the ICJ on May 18, 2017 lodging its protest against the Pakistan court’s verdict. India asserted that the decision was ‘egregious violation’ of the provisions of the Vienna Convention. During the hearing in the ICJ, Pakistan claimed that Jadhav was arrested from the restive Balochistan province on March 3, 2016 after he allegedly entered from Iran. However, India maintains that he was kidnapped by Pakistani forces from Iran where he had started a business after retiring from the Navy.

Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Hearing, Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Verdict Pakistan claims that Kulbhushan Jadhav is an Indian 'spy'. (Express Photo)India has been demanding Pakistan to give consular access to Jadhav, however, Islamabad has rejected the plea saying New Delhi will try to get all information gathered its 'spy'. On December 25, 2017, Pakistan had allowed Jadhav's wife and mother to meet him. The meeting took place at Pakistan Foreign Office in Islamabad where Jadhav and his family were separated by a glass wall. They interacted via speaker phone installed on both sides of the glass wall. The then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had slammed Pakistan for putting a glass wall between Jadhav and his family. "Pakistan misused the emotional moment as an instrument to further its propaganda. There are not enough words to condemn the same," Swaraj had said while making a statement in Rajya Sabha.
