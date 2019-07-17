Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Hearing: ICJ to decide on Indian national’s death sentence awarded by Pak court today

Pakistan claims that Kulbhushan Jadhav is an Indian ‘spy’. (Express Photo)

ICJ Hearing on Kulbhushan Jadhav Case LIVE Updates: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague, Netherlands, is slated to deliver its verdict in the contentious case of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav who has been awarded death sentence by a Pakistani military court. Pakistan has claimed that Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, was involved in espionage and assisting terror activities on its soil, a charge which has been rebuked by India repeatedly.

Jadhav, 49, was pronounced guilty in April, 2017 following a closed-door hearing. India moved the ICJ on May 18, 2017 lodging its protest against the Pakistan court’s verdict. India asserted that the decision was ‘egregious violation’ of the provisions of the Vienna Convention. During the hearing in the ICJ, Pakistan claimed that Jadhav was arrested from the restive Balochistan province on March 3, 2016 after he allegedly entered from Iran. However, India maintains that he was kidnapped by Pakistani forces from Iran where he had started a business after retiring from the Navy.