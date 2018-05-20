Kudos Haryana government! Rs 30 lakh ex-gratia to family of cops who die in line of duty announced

Out of the Rs 30 lakh, Rs 20 lakh would be given to the dependent family member(s) of the deceased and Rs five lakh each to the parents, an official release said. (IE)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today announced enhancing the ex-gratia grant from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 30 lakh given to family of police personnel who die in the line of duty. Out of the Rs 30 lakh, Rs 20 lakh would be given to the dependent family member(s) of the deceased and Rs five lakh each to the parents, an official release said. In case both the father and the mother are not alive, the grant money would be given to the dependent family member(s). The government will also provide a financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh to terminally injured police personnel, Rs 10 lakh to severely injured and Rs five lakh for minor injuries, Khattar said here during the passing out parade to induct 4,225 constables of the 84th batch of Recruit Basic Course in the police force.

He announced setting up six traffic police stations in the state jurisdiction on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) and Kundli-Gaziabad-Palwal (KGP) highways, one each in district of Sonipat, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Mewat, Palwal and Faridabad to regulate traffic on the expressway.

Giving a mantra of four ‘Ns’ — Naitikta (ethics), Nyaya (justice), Nidarta (fearlessness) and Nipunta (skill), the chief minister urged the pass outs to diligently discharge their duty toward maintaining law and order at the place of postings to further improve the image of state police force. Haryana Director General of Police B S Sandhu said that out of the 4,225 passouts, most recruits are postgraduate and graduate in different streams including science, engineering, commerce, political science, computers, law and teaching.