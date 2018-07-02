​​​
  3. Kudankulam nuclear power plant: Supreme Court extends time till April 2022 for setting up of facility

Kudankulam nuclear power plant: Supreme Court extends time till April 2022 for setting up of facility

The Supreme Court today directed the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) to set up a facility for safe storage of radio-active spent nuclear fuel at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) by April 2022.

By: | New Delhi | Published: July 2, 2018 2:12 PM
Kudankulam, nuclear power plant, supreme court, supreme court, NPCIL, nuclear fuel, dipak misra, a m khanwilkar, tushar mehta, tamil nadu The apex court, which had earlier granted time till May 30 this year for the purpose, extended the time for the NPCIL to set up the ‘Away From Reactor Facility’ (AFR) to store the spent nuclear fuel. (Reuters)

The Supreme Court today directed the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) to set up a facility for safe storage of radio-active spent nuclear fuel at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) by April 2022. The apex court, which had earlier granted time till May 30 this year for the purpose, extended the time for the NPCIL to set up the ‘Away From Reactor Facility’ (AFR) to store the spent nuclear fuel.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered the submission of Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the corporation, that the deadline for setting up of the storage facility be extended till April 30, 2022.

The bench, however, made it clear that no further extension of time shall be granted to the corporation for setting up of the AFR at the nuclear plant in Tamil Nadu. The apex court had earlier allowed the Centre to operationalise the nuclear plant subject to compliance of various safety measures including the safe storage of the spent nuclear fuel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top