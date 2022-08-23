KTR invokes ‘Telangana pride’ after video shows BJP leader fetching Amit Shah’s shoes

A viral video of Telangana BJP state unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar carrying Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s shoes during a temple visit has come under attack from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and state minister KT Rama Rao.

Invoking the “state pride,” Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s son has targeted the BJP in the state for stooping so low, and said that Telangana’s “self-respect” is above all.

Tweeting the video with hashtag #TelanganaPride, the minister said that the people in the state will not forget the “slaves of Gujarat” and will destroy any attempt to destroy our “self-respect.”

Party’s social media convener Y Satish Reddy called the BJP state unit president’s act “Gulamgiri at its best”.

The incident took place at the exit of the Ujjaini Mahakali Matha Devasthanam in Secunderabad. There are no responses from the BJP yet.

The father of an “Ace cricketer” who rose through the ranks & became BCCI Secretary (purely on merit) is visiting Telangana today



He will campaign for a gentleman whose brother is an MP & whose wife was an MLC contestant



And he will lecture & enlighten us on Parivarvad 👏🤦‍♂️ — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 21, 2022

Shah’s visit to the state comes ahead of the Munugode Vidhan Sabha byelections in Nalgonda district.

Shah has attacked the ruling TRS for its failure to keep the promises of people and the farmers. Former Congress leader Rajagopal Reddy joined the party in Shah’s presence at a public rally. Saying that the TRS government has broken the trust of the people, Shah said that the ruling party in not celebrating the Telangana Liberation Day in September as they were scared of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Shah also listed another promise not kept by KCR, attacking the Telangana government for keeping farmers of the state away from the benefits of the PM Fasal Beema Yojana.

Shah also trained his guns at KCR over dynastic politics and claimed that the Telangana CM has broken another promise of making someone from the Dalit community as the state’s CM. Shah told the people that this promise will never be fulfilled as KCR’s son KTR is next in line to become te state’s CM.