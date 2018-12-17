KT Rama Rao takes over as TRS working president, seals position as KCR’s heir apparent

By: | Published: December 17, 2018 2:10 PM

Rama Rao who was the minister for IT, Industries and Municipal Administration in the previous government, has been elected from the Sircilla constituency in the December 7 Assembly elections.

The TRS won 88 seats in the 119-member Assembly.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s son, K T Rama Rao, took over as the party’s working president on Monday. Rama Rao’s appointment is being seen by many as a move anointing him as heir apparent to the party president. The 42-year-old, known to be a suave and articulate leader, has been appointed as the working president as Chandrasekhar Rao would be focusing on national politics, a release from the chief minister’s office had said last week.

Chandrasekhar Rao took over as the Chief Minister for a second straight term last Thursday.

