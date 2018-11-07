KT Rama Rao confident of TRS win in Telangana, calls TDP-Congress Prajakutami ‘opportunistic politics’

KT Rama Rao (IE)

KT Rama Rao, the state minister and son of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in a recent interview with The Indian Express, said that the people want the ideal, people-friendly Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government to continue even after the election. He also termed, opposition alliance as ‘opportunistic politics’.

While asked about the people would choose TRS might come back to power, Rao told IE that the government is not only progressive but also looks after the welfare of the people. He also pointed out how the TRS government made 10 bed ICU units in every area of Telangana and launched welfare schemes to look after all sections of people. KT Rama Rao,

Despite Prajakutami – the alliance among TDP, Congress and other opposition parties, KT Rama Rao seemed confident enough to win again, as he said, “There will be resentment against some elected candidates, but that would not be more than fifty per cent. Our people will be re-elected soon.” He referred to the ‘Maha gathiya bandhan’ as “opportunistic politics” and a ‘big mess’. “Congress, through an opposition, would come as a distant second. Everyone will get to know how the people gave us victor on December 11,” he said.

Like 2014, TRS also made a bunch of promises before the election this year. This includes an allowance of Rs 3,016 to the unemployed and the differently abled; increasing the allowance farmers’ investment Support Scheme from Rs 8000 to Rs 10000, per acre per year and also a pension of Rs 2016 to all the senior citizens.