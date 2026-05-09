The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Saturday introduced a gender ticketing system in buses operating across the state, as reported by PTI. This move is linked to the newly elected UDF government’s promise of free travel for women.

As per a KSRTC circular announced on Friday, conductors have been directed to record the gender of the passenger while using tickets through Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs). The updated ETMs now include separate options for women, men and children, and the printed tickets will also show the category of the passenger.

Why has KSRTC launched gender ticketing?

The move is being seen as an attempt to estimate the number of women using KSRTC services daily before the implementation of the UDF’s poll promise of free bus travel for women across Kerala.

The UDF recently won 102 out of 140 Assembly seats and is expected to form the government once the Congress finalises its chief ministerial candidate.

Officials have stated that the ETM software across the KSRTC depots was updated to support the new system from Saturday onward.

Concerns raised by the conductors

Some conductors have reportedly expressed concern that entering passenger categories during the issuing of tickets could increase delays, especially during peak travel hours and crowded trips.

The new process requires conductors to manually select the passenger category while issuing every ticket.

ALSO READ Is KC Venugopal leading Kerala CM race? Leaked MLA preference document sparks fresh Congress storm



Has KSRTC faced passenger service complaints earlier?

The rollout comes weeks after KSRTC was fined Rs 30,000 by a district consumer commission in Kerala in a separate passenger-related case, as reported by PTI.

According to an official statement issued in April, the commission penalised the state-run transport corporation for allegedly denying a seat to an ailing passenger. It also failed to drop the passenger at his designated stop during a journey from Thrissur to Malappuram.

The complaint was registered by Mohammed Zainudheen Kormath, who claimed there were no vacant seats after boarding the bus. The commission later ruled in his favour.