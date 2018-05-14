KS Eshwarappa, Shimoga constituency Karnataka election result 2018: All you need to know

Shimoga constituency Karnataka election result 2018: KS Eshwarappa is a senior BJP leader. The 69-year-old politician is among the first generation BJP leaders in the southern state. He hails from the powerful Kuruba community. He is contesting the assembly polls on a BJP ticket from Shimoga constituency. He is pitted against Congress’ KB Prasanna Kumar and HN Niranjan of the JD(S). Eshwarappa is currently the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council.

In 2013 assembly polls, Congress candidate KB Prasannakumar had won from the Shimoga seat. Eshwarappa had secured third place. In 2008, Eshwarappa had successfully contested from here.

Shimoga assembly seat falls in the general category. There are a total of 2,46,564 voters in the constituency with 88% literacy rate.

Who is KS Eshwarappa

Eshwarappa was born on July 10, 1948. His parents workers in a mandi as daily wage workers. His public life began during his childhood days when VHP leader Narasimha Murthy Iyengar introduced him to the RSS. He was an active member of ABVP during his college days. After obtaining graduation degree, he started his own business in Shimoga and remained active in social workers.

During Emergency, Eshwarappa was arrested and lodged in the Bellary Jail. After he walked out of the jail, Eshwarappa became active in politics. He had first won assembly elections in 1989 from Shimoga. He has represented Shimoga in the state Assembly four times and seeking one more term from here. In the BJP-JD(S) government from 2006 to 2007, he was Minister for Water Resources. After BJP’s mega victory in 2008, he became the Minister for Power. But in 2010, he resigned and was elected as the president of the BJP’s Karnataka unit. He had served as the deputy CM in the Jagadish Shettar between 2012 and 2013. At present, he is the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council.

Shimoga constituency election result 2018

