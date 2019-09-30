KS Dhatwalia appointed chief spokesperson of govt

Kuldeep Singh Dhatwalia (Twitter/Kuldeep Dhatwalia)

Kuldeep Singh Dhatwalia, an Indian Information Service (IIS) officer, was on Monday appointed the principal spokesperson of the Union government, according to an official order.

Dhatwalia, a 1984-batch IIS officer, has been posted as the new principal director general of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the publicity wing of the central government.

The officer, who has succeeded Sitanshu Kar, will function as the principal spokesperson of the government of India, the order said.

Dhatwalia was serving as the Director General (Training and Reserach) in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, besides holding the charge of the director general of the Indian Institute Mass Communication (IIMC).