Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly Election Results 2021 Live: Mukul Roy vs Koushani Mukherjee vs Sylvie Saha Election Results Live Updates

May 2, 2021 7:15 AM

West Bengal Krishnanagar Uttar Election Results 2021, West Bengal Krishnanagar Uttar Vidhan Sabha Election Results Live Updates: The Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly constituency is in the Nadia district.

Krishnanagar Uttar Election Results 2021, Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly Election 2021 ResultsMukul Roy was a TMC member of the Rajya Sabha when he quit in 2017 to join the BJP.

Krishnanagar Uttar West Bengal Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Results 2021 Live News: The Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly constituency is in the Nadia district. The BJP has fielded Mukul Roy from the constituency against actress Koushani Mukherjee of the TMC and Sylvie Saha of Congress. Notably, Mukul Roy was a TMC member of the Rajya Sabha when he quit in 2017 to join the BJP. Before this, Roy had contested polls only once in 2001 when he lost the election from the Jagatdal Assembly constituency. Haripada Biswas of the Forward Bloc had defeated him by a margin of 13,402 votes.

If the 2019 Lok Sabha election is taken into account, Krishnanagar Uttar is comparatively a safe seat for the BJP. The saffron party had a lead of 53,551 votes over the TMC in the seat. Notably, Mukul Roy is often termed as the TMC’s main strategist for the 2011 state polls when Mamata Banerjee overthrew the 34-year-old rule of the Left Front. It may be recalled that Mukul Roy’s son Subhranshu Roy is also contesting on a BJP ticket from the Bijpur, from where he was earlier elected on the TMC ticket. The constituency voted on April 22. While a resurgent BJP is looking to make inroads into the constituency, the TMC has made the battle interesting by fielding Koushani Mukherjee.

