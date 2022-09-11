Former union minister Krishnam Raju, also uncle of Baahubali star Prabhas, passes away

Former Union Minister and veteran actor Uppalapati Krishnam Raju passed away on Sunday. He was 83.

The two-time Lok Sabha member and Union Minister of state in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He leaves behind his wife and three daughters.

According to the hospital authorities, he was suffering from post coronavirus ailments and was admitted to the hospital on August 5, PTI reported.

Also Read: KCR’s national ambition: All set to meet ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy in Hyderabad

He was also the uncle of ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas. Known as ‘Rebel Star’, Raju, who started his acting career with Telugu movie ‘Chilaka Gorinka’ in 1966, has acted in over 180 films and remained a trendsetter with his rebellious characters.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao condoled the death of the filmstar, saying that it was a great loss for the Telugu silver screen.

Rao added that the “rebel actor” served people of India as a member of the Lok Sabha, as a Union Minister and through the field of political administration, and his demise is sad,

Condoling the former minister’s death, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar also expressed his condolences.

Meanwhile, AIG Hospitals where he was undergoing treatment, in a statement, said that he succumbed to severe pneumonia and its complications and passed away at 3.16 am on September 11 due to cardiac arrest.