Krishna river water row: A new project by Jagan Mohan Reddy could further dent his bonhomie with KCR

Krishna river water dispute: The Telangana government has taken strong exception to the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh’s decision to build a lift irrigation project to divert water from the Srisailam dam across the Krishna river in Kurnoon district of the coastal state. The Telangana government, led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao or KCR, has filed a complaint with the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) over Andhra’s plans.

The Srisailam dam is located in Sri Sailam of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh. Water from Srisailam reservoir is shared by Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with the Krishna River Management Board adjudicating releases from the dam.

The bonhomie between KCR and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy suffered a setback after Andhra Pradesh decided to construct a new irrigation project across the water body without consulting Telangana. This prompted Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to convene an emergency meeting to discuss the matter with his ministers and officials.

The TRS government has said that it will take a legal route to halt the project which, it said, will divert water from the Srisailam dam to Rayalaseema.

Rao accused his Andhra counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of unilaterally deciding to take up the project. The project envisages lifting of Krishna River water from Srisailam project, according to a release by the Telangana government.

Rao said the project will hurt the state’s interest and termed the decision as a violation of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. He said that if Andhra Pradesh transferred Krishna river water, it will lead to problems in availability of drinking and irrigation water. According to him, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar and Ranga Reddy districts will be worst affected.

Rao underlined that the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act clearly mentions that any new project either in Andhra Pradesh or Telangana requires clearance from the apex committee of the two states. He said the decision to use water from the Srisailam project without consulting Telangana and taking up a fresh project without the approval of the apex committee were Andhra Pradesh’s mistakes.

Responding to KCR’s allegations, Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said it was unfair to blame the state. He said that the state was building its capacity to utilise its rightful share of water allotted by KRMC, adding that the issue must be seen from a humanitarian perspective. He said that the project is aimed at helping people in the parched Rayalaseema.

According to reports, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to take up the new project wherein it has proposed to lift three tmc water from the Srisailam project.