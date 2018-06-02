Krishna Murari is new Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court

Justice Murari was elevated as an Additional Judge on January 7, 2004, and took oath as a Permanent Judge on August 18, 2005.

Justice Krishna Murari on Saturday took charge as the new Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki on Friday administered the oath of office to Justice Murari at a ceremony held at the Haryana Raj Bhavan here.

Judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Punjab Governor V.P. Singh Badnore, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, other ministers and senior officials were also present.

Born on July 9, 1958, Justice Murari has had a long and distinguished career in the legal field. Hailing from a family of lawyers, he has also been General Secretary and President of the High Court Bar Association and specialised in company matters and consolidation cases.

