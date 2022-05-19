Krishna Janmabhoomi row: Mathura court allows lawsuit demanding removal of Shahi Idgah mosque

A Mathura court on Thursday allowed a lawsuit demanding removal of Shahi Idgah mosque constructed on a part of the 13.37 acre land of the Shri Krishna Janmabhumi Trust. The lawsuit is one of the many by Hindu outfits demanding the removal of the 17th century Shahi Idgah Masjid away from the Katra Keshav Dev temple, claiming the mosque has been built on the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The ruling by District and Sessions judge Rajiv Bharti allowing the plea means that the civil suit will now be heard by a lower court. Apart from looking into revenue records, the court will also have to decide the validity of a 1968 ‘compromise agreement’ between Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan, the temple management authority which is a registered society under law and the Trust Masjid Idgah in which the temple authority conceded the contentious portion of land to the Idgah.

Today’s judgment is related to the first lawsuit in the case, which was filed by Lucknow resident Ranjana Agnihotri as the next friend of child deity Shri Krishna Virajman of the Katra Keshav Dev temple and six others.

Of the three lawsuits in this case, the second suit was filed by Hindu Army chief Manish Yadav and the third by five other plaintiffs through advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh.

Claiming herself to be next friend of Shri Krishna Virajman, the plaint was filed by Agnihotri and the six others in the court of civil judge senior division on September 25 last year for shifting the Shahi Masjid Idgah, constructed on a part of the 13.37 acre land of the Shri Krishna Janmabhumi Trust.