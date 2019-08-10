Krishna Chakraborty to be sworn in as Bidhannagar mayor on Saturday

Dutta resigned from the post on July 18 following differences with the party leadership (File photo)

The chairman of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation(BMC) Krishna Chakraborty will be sworn in as mayor of the corporation on Saturday. The post of mayor has been lying vacant after Sabyasachi Dutta, the first mayor of the corporation which was formed in 2015, resigned from the post on July 18 following differences with the party leadership and a majority of councillors expressing no confidence against him.

“After Sabyasachi Dutta resigned the party leadership had zeroed in on Krishna Chakraborty as the next mayor. Today during a meeting of party councillors she would be officially elected as the leader of the party in the corporation and will be sworn in as the first lady mayor of BMC,” a TMC councillor said.

Chakraborty said that she is happy that the party leadership has faith in her and she will do her best to live up to the expectations of the masses. Dutta was in the eye of a political storm after he participated in an agitation against West Bengal’s power department and slammed the TMC government for not fulfilling the employees’ demands for increasing their salaries. The party leadership was also annoyed with Dutta over his meetings with senior BJP leader Mukul Roy