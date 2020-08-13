  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kozhikode plane crash: 92 injured passengers discharged from hospitals

By: |
Published: August 13, 2020 2:02 PM

An Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rain on the night of August 7.

Kozhikode plane crash, Air India Express plane crash, Kozhikode airport, Kozhikode plane crash updates, Hardeep Singh Puri, latest news on Kozhikode plane crashAir India Express, a wholly-owned subsidiary of national carrier Air India, has only B737 aircraft in its fleet. (ANI photo)

Air India Express said on Thursday that 92 passengers injured in the plane crash in Kozhikode have been discharged from hospitals after “obtaining complete fitness”.

An Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rain on the night of August 7.

Related News

The B737 plane fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into pieces, killing 18 people, including both the pilots. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said on Saturday that 149 people have been admitted to hospitals, 23 discharged, while three were critically injured in the plane crash.

The injured passengers of IX-1344 flight are being treated at various hospitals of Kozhikode, the airline said in a statement. “As on date, 92 injured passengers have been discharged from various hospitals after obtaining their complete fitness,” it added.

Air India Express, a wholly-owned subsidiary of national carrier Air India, has only B737 aircraft in its fleet.

The airline had said on Sunday the mortal remains of 16 passengers killed in the plane crash have been handed over to their families, and added that authorities were investigating the accident.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Kozhikode plane crash 92 injured passengers discharged from hospitals
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1AAP suspends former MLA Jarnail Singh for derogatory comments on Facebook
2Pranab Mukherjee health update: Former President’s condition remains unchanged, in deep comatose
3Delhi: Heavy rains lead to traffic snarls in national capital