Kotkhai case: CBI cracks rape-murder case of 16-year-old; accused sent to judicial custody till May 7

In a major breakthrough in the Kotkhai rape and murder case, the CBI has arrested a 25-year old Himachal Pradesh resident whose DNA sample matched with the material found at the crime scene.

In a major breakthrough in the Kotkhai rape and murder case, the CBI has arrested a 25-year old Himachal Pradesh resident whose DNA sample matched with the material found at the crime scene. The CBI has taken into custody Anil Kumar whose DNA sample showed 100 percent match with the genetic material recovered from the body of the victim and the crime scene in Kotkhai area. The accused, who was arrested by CBI, has been sent to judicial custody till May 7.Until now, he was in police custody.

The brutal brutal gang-rape and murder of a schoolgirl in Shimla’s Kotkhai created a huge uproar in Himachal Pradesh in July 2017. The suspect is a Himachal Pradesh resident but was from a different area and was in hiding after the crime. As per The Indian Express, Anil Kumar was escorted to the spot under a heavy police cover. He was taken to two spots — one where the body was dumped and other where the crime was allegedly committed.

In the Kotkhai case, a 16-year-old girl had gone missing while returning from school on July 4, 2017 from Haliala forest in Kotkhai area of Shimla district. Her naked body was found in the forest on July 6 and the postmortem report confirmed rape. On July 13, six people were arrested on charges of rape and murder. The virtually blind rape and murder case of the girl had become a political rallying point in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh when the body of the girl was found in the forests of Kotkhai area in July last year.

The case was handed over to the CBI by the Himachal Pradesh High Court on July 19 on the state government’s plea amid public outburst against the state police. More anger spilled on the roads after one of the accused arrested in the case died in police custody. During the probe, the CBI found that the five people arrested in the case by the Kotkhai police were not involved in the crime. In the custodial death case, the CBI had arrested nine police officials, including the IGP heading the SIT probing the case along with the Shimla SP and the DSP.