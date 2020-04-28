Kota: Stranded Bihar students booked for violating lockdown over protest demanding repatriation

Kota: Bihar students protest demanding repatriation. Photo ANI

Kota student protest: Several students from Bihar stranded in Rajasthan’s Kota due the ongoing lockdown and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s refusal to facilitate their return till restrictions are eased by the Centre hit the streets in protest on Monday demanding that they be sent back to their native place. The protest took place after the Bihar Chief Minister categorically stated that it was not possible to bring them back due to strict restrictions by the Centre on the movement of vehicles.

According to news agency ANI, the protesting students have now been booked for violating the coronavirus-forced lockdown norms.

“A case has been registered in connection with yesterday’s protest held by students from Bihar in Kota, Rajasthan for violating the lockdown guidelines,” Sub Inspector Mohan Lal told news agency ANI.

Hundreds of students hailing from Bihar are stranded in Kota ever since the lockdown came into force on March 25. The government has suspended rail and road traffic, leaving them stranded in Kota and other cities.

While many states including Uttar Pradesh have been making arrangements to bring these students back, the Bihar government has stated that “it would amount to a violation of the principles of the lockdown imposed by the Centre”.

Earlier on Monday, during a video with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Kumar said that the state is scrupulously adhering to the central guidelines on lockdown and it will not be possible to bring back students from places like Kota until the directions are suitably amended with regard to the movement of vehicles.

“Our students are not just in Kota but also many other parts of the country… it would not be possible to bring them back until the Centre amends its guidelines, which we are adhering to suitably,” he said.

Earlier this month, CM Kumar was left red-faced after it emerged that BJP MLA Anil Singh was granted a travel pass to travel to Kota and bring his daughter back. The Bihar government has since suspended the official responsible for issuing the travel pass.