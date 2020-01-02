Kota infant deaths: CM Ashok Gehlot breaks silence after 100 children die at govt hospital in a month

By: |
Published: January 2, 2020 2:10:20 PM

A team from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is also likely to visit the hospital soon.

Gehlot also said that the health maintenance of mothers and children is one of the top priority of his government. (Twitter image/ File)Gehlot also said that the health maintenance of mothers and children is one of the top priority of his government. (Twitter image/ File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday broke his silence after 100 children were reported to have lost their lives at a government-run hospital in Kota. The Chief Minister said that the state government is sensitive towards the deaths of infants at JK Lon hospital. He also asked the political parties not to politicise the issue and claimed that infant mortality is steadily decreasing. Gehlot also said that the health maintenance of mothers and children is one of the top priorities of his government.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister further added that first children’s ICU in Rajasthan was established by Congress government in 2003 and in Kota in 2011. The Chief Minister further welcomed an expert team from the Government of India to improve health services in the state. He also claimed that ‘Nirogi Rajasthan’ is the priority of his government.

On Wednesday, nine more infants died at the hospital taking the death toll to 100 in the month. A team from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is also likely to visit the hospital soon. Earlier, it had served a show-cause notice to the state government.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati had also hit out at the Congress-run state government over the negligence. The former CM said that she is extremely sad and pained over the loss. She added that even after the incident, Gehlot remained insensitive and irresponsible towards the incident which is highly condemnable.

The Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief further advised National General Secretary of the Congress party to visit Rajasthan and meet the ‘mothers’ of the deceased children, otherwise, meeting with the family of the victims in Uttar Pradesh will only be considered as her political interest and drama.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that he has written to Gehlot asking him to look into the incident. The Union Minister also assured him of all kind of support from the central government.

Speaking to ANI, Harsh Vardhan said, “I have written a letter to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot requesting him to look into the matter. We have assured all kind of support from our side. Number of deaths is definitely higher this time compared to last few years.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Kota infant deaths: CM Ashok Gehlot breaks silence after 100 children die at govt hospital in a month
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Another Bengal vs Centre tussle? Govt rejects state’s Republic Day tableau proposal
2Where will Pakistani non-Muslims go, to Italy, asks MoS Home
3CAA protests: Vadodara police to follow UP counterparts, to recover compensation for damage