Kota infant deaths: CM Ashok Gehlot breaks silence after 100 children die at govt hospital in a month

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday broke his silence after 100 children were reported to have lost their lives at a government-run hospital in Kota. The Chief Minister said that the state government is sensitive towards the deaths of infants at JK Lon hospital. He also asked the political parties not to politicise the issue and claimed that infant mortality is steadily decreasing. Gehlot also said that the health maintenance of mothers and children is one of the top priorities of his government.

जेके लोन अस्पताल, कोटा में हुई बीमार शिशुओं की मृत्यु पर सरकार संवेदनशील है। इस पर राजनीति नहीं होनी चाहिए। कोटा के इस अस्पताल में शिशुओं की मृत्यु दर लगातार कम हो रही है। हम आगे इसे और भी कम करने के लिए प्रयास करेंगे। मां और बच्चे स्वस्थ रहें यह हमारी सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता है।

1/

In a tweet, the Chief Minister further added that first children’s ICU in Rajasthan was established by Congress government in 2003 and in Kota in 2011. The Chief Minister further welcomed an expert team from the Government of India to improve health services in the state. He also claimed that ‘Nirogi Rajasthan’ is the priority of his government.

राजस्थान में सर्वप्रथम बच्चों के ICU की स्थापना हमारी सरकार ने 2003 में की थी। कोटा में भी बच्चों के ICU की स्थापना हमने 2011 में की थी।

2/

स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं में और सुधार के लिए भारत सरकार के विशेषज्ञ दल का भी स्वागत है। हम उनसे विचार विमर्श और सहयोग से प्रदेश में चिकित्सा सेवाओं में इम्प्रूवमेंट के लिये तैयार हैं। #NirogiRajasthan हमारी प्राथमिकता है।

मीडिया किसी भी दबाव में आये बिना तथ्य प्रस्तुत करे, स्वागत है।

3/

On Wednesday, nine more infants died at the hospital taking the death toll to 100 in the month. A team from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is also likely to visit the hospital soon. Earlier, it had served a show-cause notice to the state government.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati had also hit out at the Congress-run state government over the negligence. The former CM said that she is extremely sad and pained over the loss. She added that even after the incident, Gehlot remained insensitive and irresponsible towards the incident which is highly condemnable.

3. यदि कांग्रेस की महिला राष्ट्रीय महासचिव राजस्थान के कोटा में जाकर मृतक बच्चों की ''माओं'' से नहीं मिलती हैं तो यहाँ अभी तक किसी भी मामले में यू.पी. पीड़ितों के परिवार से मिलना केवल इनका यह राजनैतिक स्वार्थ व कोरी नाटकबाजी ही मानी जायेगी, जिससे यू.पी. की जनता को सर्तक रहना है।

The Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief further advised National General Secretary of the Congress party to visit Rajasthan and meet the ‘mothers’ of the deceased children, otherwise, meeting with the family of the victims in Uttar Pradesh will only be considered as her political interest and drama.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that he has written to Gehlot asking him to look into the incident. The Union Minister also assured him of all kind of support from the central government.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on #KotaChildDeaths: I have written a letter to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot requesting him to look into the matter. We have assured all kind of support from our side. Number of deaths is definitely higher this time compared to last few years.

Speaking to ANI, Harsh Vardhan said, “I have written a letter to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot requesting him to look into the matter. We have assured all kind of support from our side. Number of deaths is definitely higher this time compared to last few years.”