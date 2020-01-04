Kota children deaths: ‘Upset’ Sonia calls meeting of senior leaders

Sonia Gandhi calls meeting of Congress leaders to discuss Kota crisis.

Facing flak from opposition and public over the death of children at a government-run hospital in Kota, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has convened a meeting of senior party leaders to discuss the crisis. The meeting will take place today at her residence in Delhi.

Over 100 kids have lost their lives at JK Lon Hospital in Kota in the last one month. The Congress, which returned to power in Rajasthan last December, has invited criticism from the opposition BJP. The saffron party has alleged that the Congress government was insensitive and was not providing advance medical care.

Sonia is said to be upset over the death of children in Kota and has directed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to take necessary steps. Congress’ state in-charge Avinash Pande said the leaders will discuss the matter and also the state government’s response.

Criticising the BJP, he said, “The party (BJP) is trying to divert attention from the main issues, and there should be no politics on it. The Chief Minister has invited the Union Health Minister to the state. We are saddened by the death of children in the hospital… the Chief Minister is also upset and has sent the health minister to Kota.”

Avinash had met Sonia on Thursday to brief her about the situation. An upset Sonia had asked why no steps were taken when the children were dying. She also sought an explanation from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. After meeting Sonia, he had said that the Congress president wanted to know the reasons for the deaths.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sent a notice to the state government. It has sought a detailed report from the state government within four weeks including the steps being taken to address the issue.

Last week, a BJP delegation comprising women MPs visited the hospital and submitted a report to party’s working president JP Nadda. The BJP leaders alleged a lack of infrastructure and health facilities in the hospital. They also said that gadgets installed in the hospital are defunct and the hospital is lacking cleanliness and basic infrastructure.