At least two people were killed and 13 others injured after a three-story building housing a cafe/restaurant outlet collapsed in Rajasthan‘s Kota’s Talwandi area on Saturday night. Rescue teams are working through the rubble to find anyone still trapped. The incident took place around 9 pm, and officials stated that some customers and staff were inside at that time.

Terming it a “major accident”, Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Madan Dilwar stated, “There is information of two deaths so far, and nine people are hospitalised. Four of them are still in the hospital, whereas around four have either shifted to a private hospital or gone home, as quoted by PTI. He further added that the reason behind the collapse is being probed and rescue operations are still going on.

How many people are trapped?

As per the latest update, at least 13 have been rescued and two-three are likely to be still trapped. Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Kota MP and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajiv Dutta stated that the district administration rushed to the spot immediately after getting the information. “This is a really unfortunate incident…All efforts are being made to recover the people who are trapped…2-3 more people are still feared trapped, all efforts are going on to find them,” Dutta told reporters, as quoted by ANI.

Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota MP Om Birla stated that he is in constant contact with the district administration and has directed the officials to speed up the relief and rescue operations. In a post on X, Birla mentioned that the Indravihar building was “extremely painful” and said, “I am in continuous contact with the district administration.” He also asked to “ensure proper and promt treatment arrangements for all the injured.” Birla also wrote that he was praying for the “speedy recovery of all the injured” and wished “strength and courage to the affected families in this difficult time.

Chief Medical and Health Officer on the injured

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Narendra Nagar mentioned that the medical teams are on alert and patients are being monitored closely. “Our team is checking the vitals of every patient coming to the Emergency…They are being shifted to the Medical College and Trauma Hospital. The accurate situation will come out once the debris is removed, “ Nagar mentioned.

Nagar also stated that a nearly 20-year-old from West Bengal has died, though the identity is still not confirmed. “Eight people were shifted here, out of whom five, including a child, are in serious condition… Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man from West Bengal died, Nagar said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

What is the reason for the collapse?

Kota District Magistrate, Piyush Samariya said that the building had a café food outlet and the early findings indicate potential foundation-related issues related to the nearby structure. “It was a café food outlet that was running here. The prima facie case is that an old building next to it was being deconstructed and had foundation issues. We cannot arrive at a final conclusion yet, he added, as reported by ANI.

Locals have informed that they heard a blast-like sound before the building collapsed. DSP Yogesh Sharma informed that the police have sealed off the areas and the focus continues to be on rescue operations. “No FIR has been registered yet…Further investigation is going on,” Sharma mentioned, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

