Koregaon-Bhima violence: There will be no blanket withdrawal of cases, says Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil

The newly formed Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday made it clear that there will be no blanket withdrawal of cases linked to Bhima Koregaon violence. Speaking to news agency ANI, state Minister Jayant Patil said, “We are not looking at any blanket withdrawal of cases. We are only talking of non-serious offences where commoners somehow got involved.” However, the minister clarified that final decision regarding the issue will be taken by CM Thackeray.

Patil’s statement came after NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde on Tuesday urged the MVA government to withdraw cases on activists in the Koregaon-Bhima violence. Munde claimed that previous NDA government headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had slapped false cases against those named in the incident.

In a letter written to Chief Minister Thackeray, the NCP legislator further claimed that the Fadnavis government had harassed social activists, common people and others, whoever raised their voices over the injustice.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dubbed it as “blatant support to Naxalism.” Apart from Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is one of the key partners in the Shiv Sena-led government.

On January 01, 2018, several incidents of violence were reported from Pune’s Koregaon-Bhima village. The violence erupted allegedly a day after speeches were made at an event, ‘Elgar Parishad’, organised to mark 200 years of a historical battle between the Peshwas and the East India Company.

Following the violence, several activists were arrested by the Pune police from the site and they were accused of having links with Naxal groups, including the banned CPI (Maoist). These activists were booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The issue of the withdrawal of criminal cases against the accused was also raised in Rajya Sabha today by the BJP Speaking during the Zero Hour, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said that attempts are being made to politicise the ongoing investigation.