Kolkata traffic police trolls Thugs of Hindostan, terms it ‘really disappointing’

Bollywood megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan starrer ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ has found a new ‘troller’, and that too, not a film critic or an analyst, rather it is the traffic police of Kolkata. In a tweet on the official handle of the DCP Traffic Kolkata, a photo has been posted with Amir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan on the left side and traffic cops apparently on duty on the right side.

The image has also been retweeted by the official handle of Kolkata police. The image caption below the megastars reads “Few experiences may be really disappointing..”, while on the other side the caption reads, “But here, we won’t let that happen!!”.

Apparently, the Kolkata police have used the movie’s response for spreading traffic police’s outreach as the image ends with the helpline number of the traffic police, 1073.

Interestingly, Bachchan on Saturday was at the inauguration of the 24th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) at Netaji Indoor Stadium along with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Thursday morning called the ambitious project a ‘King Sized Disappointment’. It had a massive opening day with a collection of Rs 52.25 crore, could only earn Rs 29.25 crore on Friday. The dismal box office performance came in the Diwali weekend when movies are expected to do better than average. Adarsh had said that the movie may enter into a sustainability crisis if it doesn’t take a positive upturn on Friday. “And the DECLINE begins… #ThugsOfHindostan slips on Day 2, facing a fall during #Diwali holidays… Mass belt / single screens are holding better, but the cracks are already showing at plexes… Day 3 [Sat] and Day 4 [Sun] are extremely crucial… #TOH (sic)” Adarsh said on Twitter.

The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Sana Fatima Sheikh was released on 5000 screens in India and 2000 overseas. It was hailed as the biggest film of 2018 and was expected to set the box-office on fire with many trade analysts predicting its first-day collection in excess of Rs 50 crore.