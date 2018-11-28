Kolkata Traffic Police formulates a new ‘One Time Traffic Fine Settlement Scheme’ – What it means and what you must know

The first phase of the scheme will be operational from December 1 and continue till January 14 next year.

Kolkata Traffic Police has formulated a new ‘One Time Traffic Fine Settlement Scheme’ which would give vehicle owners an opportunity to clear their long pending traffic fines at a discounted rate in two phases, city police commissioner Rajeev Kumar said Wednesday.

“The scheme will come into force from December 1 and will remain operational up to upto February 13 next year. The people will have the opportunity to clear the pending backlog of traffic cases registered up to November 15,” Kumar told reporters at the Lal Bazar Kolkata Police headquarters.

The first phase of the scheme will be operational from December 1 and continue till January 14 next year. During it people will have to pay 35 per cent of the total dues and be eligible for 65 percent waiver, the CP stated. The second phase will be operational from January 15 next year to February 13 when people will have to pay 50 per cent of the total dues and be eligible for 50 per cent

waiver,” Kumar elaborated.

The fine amount can be paid both online and offline. The online payment can be made through official website of Kolkata Traffic Police and Kolkata Police. The offline payment can be made at counters located at all the 25 traffic guards as well as at Lal Bazar, he said. After the expiry of the scheme, a NOC (no case pending) from Kolkata Traffic Police will be mandatory for transfer of ownership of vehicles, renewal of insurance certificate and pollution under control (PUC), the police commissioner said.

“Legal action will be initiated against the vehicles against which fine amount is still due after this period,” he said.