Kolkata topples Delhi as India’s most polluted metro; City of Joy’s diesel love to blame?

Kolkata has beaten Delhi! In pollution.

India’s eastern metro is in the grip of dangerously high levels of air quality index (AQI) and it has even surpassed the national capital. In the last three days, the City of Joy has witnessed “very poor” category AQI making it the most polluted city in India.

The overall PM 2.5 count at the city’s Rabindra Bharti University (RBU) was at 381 (very poor) on Thursday, while at the same time, Delhi’s most polluted area Ashok Vihar recorded its AQI at 292.25. In Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial area, teh AQI was 310.75.

Similarly on Friday, the RBU’s average AQI was at 359.75, way ahead of Ashok Vihar’s 292.25. Victoria Memorial registered AQI at 288. Then on Saturday, RBU’s AQI was at 330.25 again beating Ashok Vihar’s AQI which was recorded at 293. Victoria Memorial clocked an AQI of 242.5.

On Sunday, however, air quality in Kolkata showed some improvement. AQI at RBI and Victoria Memorial was registered at 355 and 246 respectively while in Ashok Vihar it zoomed to 369.

Recent data by Centre for Science and Environment showed that most of the cities in West Bengal cross standard limit for PM10 and NO2. But for both Kolkata and Delhi, the most prominent pollutant is PM 2.5.

Speaking to the Indian Express, experts said that in most parts of the country, there is mixed use of bio-fuel with diesel so that level of particulate matter in the air is reduced but Kolkata has not done anything noteworthy in this regard.

A study by University of Kolkata showed that the city is running against the national trend when it comes to the usage of diesel. The city is buying more diesel cars, and the fossil-fuel continues to power 45 per cent of its cars. A Whopping 99 per cent of commercial vehicles in Kolkata run on diesel.

Environmentalist Subhas Dutta told The Indian Express that there is a need of mass awareness among people. They must realise the dangers of such living with such high pollution levels.