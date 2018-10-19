​​​
  3. Kolkata to get statues of legends SD Burman, Kishore Kumar on October 22

Kolkata to get statues of legends SD Burman, Kishore Kumar on October 22

Statues of music maestros S D Burman and Kishore Kumar, who enthralled audience with their hit numbers for decades, would be installed here by a fan club next week.

By: | Kolkata | Published: October 19, 2018 10:58 AM
sd burman, rd burman, kishore kumar, statues, latest news, important news, trending news, news now, news update, trending news In a written message to his fan club, Amit Kumar, on his part, said he was thrilled by the initiative. (IE)

Statues of music maestros S D Burman and Kishore Kumar, who enthralled audience with their hit numbers for decades, would be installed here by a fan club next week.

Kumar’s son and popular singer Amit Kumar would inaugurate the statues on October 22, in presence of Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s Mayor-in-Council Debasish Kumar, secretary of the club, Sudipta Chanda, said Wednesday.

Earlier, the fan club had set up a bust of RD Barman on the Southern Avenue-Keyatala Road connector in the city. The two new statues would be installed right opposite RD Burman’s bust, Chanda said.

“While S D Burman had once lived at Southend Park in Dhakuria area of the city, Kishore Kumar also shared a close connection with this metropolis as he married Kolkata’s Ruma Guha Thakurta. Their son Amit Kumar, too, lived in this city for a few years,” he added. In a written message to his fan club, Amit Kumar, on his part, said he was thrilled by the initiative.

“I have seen all these greats in my lifetime. I miss them. It’s good to know that SD Burman and Kishore Kumar would be joining Pancham da in the city soon. That place will be a must-visit for all music lovers,” he said.

S D Burman and Kishore Kumar were known to have shared an endearing relationship. The two legends had delivered many evergreen songs, including ‘Qusoor aapka huzoor aapka'(Bahaar 1951), Dukhi man mere sun mera kahna (Funtoosh 1956), Ek ladki bheegi bhagi si (Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi 1958) and Dil aaj shayar hai gham aaj naghma hai (Gambler 1971).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top