Kolkata: Taxi driver arrested for making ‘indecent gestures’ at MP Mimi Chakraborty

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 10:04 AM

Mimi Chakraborty joined the Trinamool Congress in 2019. She is a Lok Sabha MP from Jadavpur.

Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty

Kolkata Police have arrested a man for allegedly making lewd remarks at actor and Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty. The arrested man, a taxi driver, has been identified as 32-year-old Deba Yadav.

Yadav was arrested on Monday night. Police said that he had made indecent gestures at Mimi Chakraborty.

The incident occurred at around 1.30 pm when Mimi Chakraborty was driving towards Gariahat crossing from Ballygunge Phari. The MP said that she was returning from the gym when a taxi driver made indecent gestures at her.

“It was raining heavily, when suddenly at one of the signals this taxi driver showed wrong gestures. Initially, I ignored him but then he was again giving a bad gesture,” she said.

“I thought if I leave him alone today, the woman who will board his taxi at night won’t be safe. So I decided to take him to the police. He was drunk, and has been arrested,” the Trinamool Congress politician added.

Police said that a case has been registered against Yadav. He is a resident of Uttar Panchanna gram in Anandapur police station area, at Gariahat police station.

Mimi Chakraborty joined the Trinamool Congress in 2019 and contested from Jadavpur constituency. She defeated BJP’s Anupam Hazra by more than 2.75 lakh votes.

