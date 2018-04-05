Kolkata shocker! Man mummifies mother’s body, preserves it in refrigerator for 3 years

Police recovered another refrigerator from the same floor. (Source: IE)

In a shocking incident reported from Kolkata, a leather technologist in his fifties was detained by the Kolkata police on Wednesday night for mummifying his mother’s body and preserving it in a refrigerator at his house for the past three years. The man, identified as Subhabrata Majumdar, had reportedly lost his mother on April 7, 2015. Since then, he has been applying ‘mummification’ techniques to preserve her body in a commercial freezer used to store ice-cream and frozen food in stores, police said.

According to the details provided by the police, Majumdar had reportedly removed the internal organs from his mother’s body for preservation and used chemicals such as formaldehyde for preservation. He used to live a very secretive life and didn’t mix with anyone in the neighbourhood.

The neighbours got suspicious when a high-tonnage air conditioning machine was installed in the vacant first floor of Majumdar’s house. The machine used to run all the time which forced the neighbours to register a complaint with the police.

During its investigation, police found a second freezer on the same floor of the house. Majumdar’s mother worked at the Food Corporation of India (FCI) while he was working for a leather products company, but left the job five years ago.

The police is still not sure why Majumdar has been storing this body. “Bina Mazumdar’s body was stored in a refrigerator since 2015. Why her body was stored for three years is being investigated,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Behala) Nilanjan Biswas told The Indian Express.

He added that Majumdar is currently being interrogated.

“There is a possibility that he might have stored the body to continue receiving his mother’s pension. But so far, we haven’t found any evidence to establish that theory. A probe is underway,” the DCP said.