Kolkata shocker! 2-year-old boy sexually assaulted at playschool, family suspects CCTV footage destroyed

In a shocking piece of news reported from Kolkata, a two-year-old boy was sexually assaulted inside the premises of a playschool in the Diamond Harbour area. The crime had taken place two days ago but it was only reported when the victim’s father moved to the police and filed a complaint at Thakurpukur police station. News agency ANI reported that a case has been filed against unknown people under stringent provisions of the POCSO Act, 2012.

The father of the boy said that the infant’s private parts were bleeding when he returned home from school on June 2. He said that when the mother of the child went to school to pick him up, she found him crying uncontrollably. When she took him inside the washroom, she found his private parts were bleeding. The complainant said that they rushed the kid to a doctor upon noticing swelling in his private parts.

A report in The Indian Express claimed to have accessed a copy of the medical report which said it ‘seemed’ a case of sexual assault. “Mild swelling and mild oedema in the perianal region with a twitching sign. It seems a case of child abuse,” it said.

The boy’s father said that the doctor was shocked to see his son’s condition.

In his complaint, the victim’s father said that when they asked the school management to show the CCTV footage, they categorically denied. He claimed that the CCTV cameras were not working properly since June 26.

“We requested the principal and authorities to show us CCTV footage. But they informed us that their CCTV cameras weren’t working properly since June 26,” he said.

“We suspect the school authorities might have intentionally deleted the footage,” he added.