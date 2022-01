The metropolis had on Saturday recorded 7,337 fresh cases of the infection and seven fatalities. A number of police personnel have also contracted the virus in the last few weeks.

The Kolkata Police on Sunday said it has introduced mobile phone service with WhatsApp facility at every police station for smooth communication with people, amid a surge of COVID-19 cases.

“People may contact on these numbers as and when required,” the Kolkata Police said in a Facebook post.