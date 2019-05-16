Kolkata police sets up SIT to probe vandalism at Vidyasagar college

By: |
Published: May 16, 2019 9:19:43 PM

The Kolkata police on Thursday set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the vandalism of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar statue during BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow on Tuesday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inspects the vandalised statue of Bengali writer and philosopher Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. (PTI Photo)

The Kolkata police on Thursday set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the vandalism of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar statue during BJP president Amit Shah’s roadshow on Tuesday. Kolkata Deputy Commissioner will head the SIT.

Kolkata witnessed widespread violence on Tuesday during BJP president Amit Shah’s massive roadshow in the city. A statue of the 19th century Bengali reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was vandalised during the clashes at the college named after him.

Addressing a rally at Mathurapur in West Bengal on Thursday, PM Narendra Modi claimed, “It was the TMC goons who were involved in vandalism. They were the ones to desecrate the bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. The police officers are trying to wipe out evidences of the incident to protect the TMC goons.” Modi also promised to install a “grand statue” at the same spot.

However, his pledge received an immediate response from West Bengal CM. “Modi has promised to rebuild the Vidyasagar statue in Kolkata. Why should we take their (BJP’s) money? Bengal has enough resources,” she said at a rally.

The desecration of the statue triggered a fierce war of words between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress. The ruling TMC claimed that the BJP president brought outsiders for his road show in Kolkata and they were responsible for the violence in the city. The Mamata Banerjee-led party also released videos to ‘prove’ that ‘BJP goons’ damaged the statue. In a letter to the Election Commission, the TMC alleged that the armed attack was pre-planned and organised by BJP. One of the videos shows a group of men purportedly trying to enter the college campus by jumping over its walls.

On the other hand, Shah alleged that TMC was involved in vandalising Vidyasagar’s statue and unleashing violence as part of a conspiracy to blame the BJP.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Kolkata police sets up SIT to probe vandalism at Vidyasagar college
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition