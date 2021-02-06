Kolkata Police Commissioner transferred ahead of West Bengal Elections

West Bengal Election: Soumen Mitra will be the new commissioner of Kolkata Police.
West Bengal Election: Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Saturday appointed Soumen Mitra as the new commissioner of Kolkata Police, and transferred incumbent Anuj Sharma as additional director general of the state CID before the state assembly polls.
Jawed Shamim will be the new additional director general, law and order, of the West Bengal Police, taking over from Gyanwant Singh, the state government said in an order.