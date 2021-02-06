  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kolkata Police Commissioner transferred ahead of West Bengal Elections

By: |
February 6, 2021 6:05 PM

West Bengal Election: Soumen Mitra will be the new commissioner of Kolkata Police.

Mamata Banerjee police reshuffleMamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Saturday appointed Soumen Mitra as the new commissioner of Kolkata Police, and transferred incumbent Anuj Sharma.

West Bengal Election: Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Saturday appointed Soumen Mitra as the new commissioner of Kolkata Police, and transferred incumbent Anuj Sharma as additional director general of the state CID before the state assembly polls.

Jawed Shamim will be the new additional director general, law and order, of the West Bengal Police, taking over from Gyanwant Singh, the state government said in an order.

Ajay Kumar Nand will be the new commissioner of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate and Supratim Sarkar will take over as the Bidhanagar Police commissioner, it said.

Mitra has been holding the post of ADG, Training, of West Bengal Police, while Shamim is special commissioner I of Kolkata Police.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly are due in April-May this year.

