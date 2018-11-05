  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Kolkata Park Street fire Live Updates: Fire breaks out at eight-storey building, 12 fire tenders pressed into service

Kolkata Park Street fire Live Updates: Fire breaks out at eight-storey building, 12 fire tenders pressed into service

By: | Updated:Nov 05, 2018 1:37 pm

Kolkata Park Street fire Live Updates: A massive fire broke out in an eight-storey building in Kolkata's Park Street area this morning at 11 am

Kolkata park street fire live updates, Kolkata park street fire live, kolkata park street fire Kolkata park street fire accident, Kolkata park street fire live updateAll people have been evacuated from the building. (ANI)

Kolkata Park Street fire Live Updates: A massive fire broke out in an eight-storey building in Kolkata’s Park Street area this morning at 11 am. As many 12 fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the fire at Apeejay House, which has a number of offices. All people have been evacuated from the building. The fire may have started because of the short circuit, however, the reason behind the incident is yet to be confirmed by authorities.

Check live updates here

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Live Blog

13:37 (IST) 05 Nov 2018
Bagri market incident

This fresh incident of fire accident comes days after in Bagri market incident. The fire was doused after 17 hours, as firefighters were initially finding it tough to control it as the area was congusted. A few years back, there was a massive fire in Chatterjee International and Stephen Court in Park Street. The memory the incident is still eched out in the minds of the people.

13:27 (IST) 05 Nov 2018
No report of casualty, loss of property so far

Till now, there are no reports of any casualty or loss of property. The building has been evacuated, the official added. As per fire tenders are dosing of flames in the building. Park Street is one of the busiest areas in the city, which houses lots of offices.

13:21 (IST) 05 Nov 2018
Massive fire breaks out in a building in Kolkata's Park Street

A massive fire broke out in a high-rise office building in Kolkata's Park Street on Monday morning at around 11 am. At least 12 fire tenders have reached the spot. As per an official the fire broke out in the fifth floor of the building, which houses a number of offices.

There is no report of loss of life or property so far in the incident. The fire has been reported at around 11 am. The reason behind the accident is still unknown. Fire tenders have reached the spot.
Switch to Hindi Edition