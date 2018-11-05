Kolkata Park Street fire Live Updates: Fire breaks out at eight-storey building, 12 fire tenders pressed into service

All people have been evacuated from the building. (ANI)

Kolkata Park Street fire Live Updates: A massive fire broke out in an eight-storey building in Kolkata’s Park Street area this morning at 11 am. As many 12 fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the fire at Apeejay House, which has a number of offices. All people have been evacuated from the building. The fire may have started because of the short circuit, however, the reason behind the incident is yet to be confirmed by authorities.

