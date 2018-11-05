Kolkata Park Street fire Live Updates: Fire breaks out at eight-storey building, 12 fire tenders pressed into service

Kolkata Park Street fire Live Updates: A massive fire broke out in an eight-storey building in Kolkata’s Park Street area this morning at 11 am. As many 12 fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the fire at Apeejay House, which has a number of offices. All people have been evacuated from the building. The fire may have started because of the short circuit, however, the reason behind the incident is yet to be confirmed by authorities.
This fresh incident of fire accident comes days after in Bagri market incident. The fire was doused after 17 hours, as firefighters were initially finding it tough to control it as the area was congusted. A few years back, there was a massive fire in Chatterjee International and Stephen Court in Park Street. The memory the incident is still eched out in the minds of the people.
Till now, there are no reports of any casualty or loss of property. The building has been evacuated, the official added. As per fire tenders are dosing of flames in the building. Park Street is one of the busiest areas in the city, which houses lots of offices.
A massive fire broke out in a high-rise office building in Kolkata's Park Street on Monday morning at around 11 am. At least 12 fire tenders have reached the spot. As per an official the fire broke out in the fifth floor of the building, which houses a number of offices.