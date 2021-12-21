Kolkata Municipal Election Results 2021 Live: Counting of votes today, BJP looks to make inroads

Live

Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election Results 2021 Live Updates: The TMC had swept all the 16 assembly segments in the metropolis in this year’s assembly elections.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election Results 2021 Live Updates: The counting of votes for 144 wards that went to polls in Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election 2021is being done today. A total of 63.3 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the polling on Sunday which was marred by sporadic incidents of violence including hurling of bombs at two booths and skirmishes between political workers.

The ruling Trinamool Congress is fighting to retain the civic board for the third consecutive term, while the BJP will contest CPI(M) to secure the second position. The TMC had swept all the 16 assembly segments in the metropolis in this year’s assembly elections.

Live Updates Keeping in view the sensitivity around the election, all procedures will be under CCTV surveillance, the Election Commission has said. 8:01 (IST) 21 Dec 2021 BJP, Congress, Left hold demonstrations against violence during polls The Left parties, Congress, and BJP on Monday organised separate rallies across West Bengal to protest against alleged violence during the high-stake electoral battle. The ruling TMC termed these demonstrations as “drama out of fear of losing the civic polls”. 7:58 (IST) 21 Dec 2021 BJP demands cancellation of polls, urges Guv to declare it null and void https://twitter.com/jdhankhar1/status/1472572229959311361 7:56 (IST) 21 Dec 2021 Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election Results 2015 The Kolkata Municipal Corporation election in 2015, saw the TMC winning 124 seats while the BJP and Left managed to bag only five and 13 wards respectively. The Congress had just got two in its kitty. 7:50 (IST) 21 Dec 2021 Strict security arrangements in place, Section 144 imposed at counting centres Section 144 has been imposed within 200 metres of the counting hall. Three-tier security arrangement has been made with quick response teams, flying squads and drones deployed to oversee the process. All counting agents have been asked to not carry their mobile phone in the hall. Around 1,000 state policemen and officers have been deployed in Kolkata.