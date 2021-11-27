Kolkata Municipal Corporation Elections 2021: Full list of TMC candidates

The TMC in the last KMC polls in 2015 had won 126 seats, and 87 sitting councillors have been renominated.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation Elections 2021: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has released its list of candidates for the 144-ward Kolkata Municipal Corporation election slated on December 19. The TMC has dropped as many as 39 sitting ward councillors out of the total 126 ward coordinators (Councillors) who won last time. The party has also given tickets to relatives of several party leaders. The ruling party in West Bengal has come out with a list of 144 candidates.

The TMC list came out late in the evening after a three-hour-long brainstorming session at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence where political strategist Prashant Kishor and TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee were present. Of the 144 TMC candidates, 64 are women, 19 are from scheduled caste and 23 are from minority communities including two Christians.

The TMC has deviated from its ‘one-man-one-post’ policy and now sitting MLAs are also given tickets. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s sister-in-law Kajori Banerjee has also been given a ticket. Senior state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya’s son and late TMC leader and former cabinet minister Subrata Mukherjee’s sister have also been fielded as candidates. TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said six sitting MLAs, including chairman of the board of administrators of KMC Firhad Hakim, has been given tickets this time. Firhad Hakim and TMC MP Mala Roy will contest from their wards. MLAs Atin Ghosh, Debashish Kumar and Debabrata Majumder have been fielded too. Two other MLAs Paresh Pal and Ratna Chatterjee will also contest the elections.

Full list of TMC candidates for Kolkata Municipal Corporation Elections 2021:

Candidate Assembly of ward

The elections to KMC, along with 112 other municipalities and municipal corporations, were due in April-May 2020. But the polls were postponed due to the raging COVID pandemic. These civic bodies are now being run by state-appointed boards of administrators. The TMC in the last KMC polls in 2015 had won 126 seats, and 87 sitting councillors have been re-nominated.